Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Battleground 2020: How Pennsylvania turned red

Air Date: January 3, 2020 10:00 am
Corn grows in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain of American farmers slammed by President Donald Trump's escalating trade disputes with China and other countries. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Corn grows in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain of American farmers slammed by President Donald Trump's escalating trade disputes with China and other countries. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Guests: Chris Borick, Joseph Morris, Holly Otterbein

Flashback to November 6, 2016 in Pennsylvania when Donald Trump captured the presidency besting Hillary Clinton by just 44,000 votes to become the first Republican to carry the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania since 1988.   All this despite the fact that there are nearly a million more registered Democratic voters in the State.  Today on Radio Times, we’ll look back to the election of 2016 – how Trump managed to flip three counties that historically vote democratic and how low voter turnout in Philadelphia influenced the outcome.  We’ll talk about how Trump managed to sway the voters, the issues that mattered most to them and why some didn’t even show up at the polls. Our guests are CHRIS BORICK, professor of political science and director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, JOSEPH MORRIS, associate professor and chair of the department of political science at Mercyhurst University in Eerie, and HOLLY OTTERBEIN, national political reporter for POLITICO.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate