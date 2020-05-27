Battleground 2020: Pennsylvania primary election

Donate
Air Date: May 27, 2020
Voters drop off ballots in the Washington State primary, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

On the fifth episode of our Battleground 2020 series, we’ll focus on this Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary. Over 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail while other voters are expected to go to their polling places where COVID-19 social distancing requirements will be in place. We’ll talk about the mechanics of voting in person and by mail, the challenges to counting the ballots and safeguarding the integrity of the election, and efforts to make sure voters’ rights are protected.  Joining us are Pennsylvania Secretary of State KATHY BOOCKVARSUZANNE ALMEIDA of Common Cause of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Inquirer reporter JONATHAN LAI.

