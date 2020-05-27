Battleground 2020: Pennsylvania primary election

On the fifth episode of our Battleground 2020 series, we’ll focus on this Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary. Over 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail while other voters are expected to go to their polling places where COVID-19 social distancing requirements will be in place. We’ll talk about the mechanics of voting in person and by mail, the challenges to counting the ballots and safeguarding the integrity of the election, and efforts to make sure voters’ rights are protected. Joining us are Pennsylvania Secretary of State KATHY BOOCKVAR, SUZANNE ALMEIDA of Common Cause of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Inquirer reporter JONATHAN LAI.