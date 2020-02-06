Battleground 2020: Election reform in Pennsylvania

In the second installment of our Battleground 2020 series, we’ll examine voting and election reform in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. With the passage last fall of ACT 77, a comprehensive set of improvements to voting processes were put into law. No straight-party voting, mail-in ballots, early voting, and new registration deadlines are among the changes. We’ll talk about what it means for voters and the April 28th Pennsylvania primary with Carol Kuniholm of Fair Districts PA and Jonathan Lai (Lie) of the Philadelphia Inquirer. But first, we’ll hear from Franklin and Marshall professor Stephen Medvic about the latest Franklin and Marshall College polling results.