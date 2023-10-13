    Arcadia University Ceramics Students Create Custom Dishes for Korean-Inspired Menu at Stir

    Korean Art Exhibit, William Way Community Center, Boxers’ Trail, Coach Jim Ellis & more!

    Air Date: October 13, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, find out how a Korean art exhibit inspired a chef and college ceramics students. Visit the William Way Community Center, a hub of the LGBTQIA+ community. Learn how a Del. woman developed a line of athleisure wear. Follow in the footsteps of champions at Boxers’ Trail. Meet a coach whose swim program inspired a movie. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate