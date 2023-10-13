Arcadia University Ceramics Students Create Custom Dishes for Korean-Inspired Menu at Stir
Korean Art Exhibit, William Way Community Center, Boxers’ Trail, Coach Jim Ellis & more!
Next on You Oughta Know, find out how a Korean art exhibit inspired a chef and college ceramics students. Visit the William Way Community Center, a hub of the LGBTQIA+ community. Learn how a Del. woman developed a line of athleisure wear. Follow in the footsteps of champions at Boxers’ Trail. Meet a coach whose swim program inspired a movie. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.
