On Stage At Curtis features Anansi and the Great Light, a children’s opera composed by Nick DiBerardino in collaboration with the students from Girard College.

Nick DiBerardino: Anansi and the Great Light

Kanika Ambrose, librettist; Lindsey Reynolds, soprano; Sophia Maekawa, mezzo-soprano; Aaron Crouch, tenor; Girard College Junior Cavalier Choir, Paul Eaton, Director; Tyrone Bowman, costumes; Julia Bumke, director and the Curtis Chamber Ensemble with Yuwon Kim, conductor.

The children’s opera Anansi and the Great Light is based on the folktale “Anansi and the Spider.” Composed by Nick DiBerardino in collaboration with Girard College, a 1st through 12th grade boarding school located in the heart of North Philadelphia and the Curtis Institute of Music on this Community Artist Fellowship project.