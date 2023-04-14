Donate

    Ambler’s Art in the Storefront Promotes Local Artists Through Unique Gallery Space

    Explore how art connects us! Celebrate Asian representation in Hollywood.

    Air Date: April 14, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, explore how art connects us. Celebrate Asian representation in Hollywood. Visit Ambler’s Art in the Storefront community space. Discover how Philly is becoming a global canvas. Meet abstract pop artist Jed Williams. Find out how Black Hound Clay Studio is breaking down barriers. Get to know Philly’s “Village Potter” and his Grounds for Sculpture creations. Check out a new Barnes exhibit with cross-generational perspectives on apartheid.

