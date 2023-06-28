Donate

    Afraid of the Dark/ Silly Springee

    Light and darkness in art helps Albie get over her fear; Learning to share a toy.

    Air Date: June 28, 2023

    When Jay powers down the elevator lights to make a repair, Albie is afraid of the dark until she visits a visual artist who uses light and dark to tell stories and is inspired to create her own light show; Albie has a cool new friend with a cool new toy she doesn’t want to take turns with, so a visit with best friends who have mastered sharing teach them why it’s more fun that way.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate