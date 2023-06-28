Afraid of the Dark/ Silly Springee
Light and darkness in art helps Albie get over her fear; Learning to share a toy.
When Jay powers down the elevator lights to make a repair, Albie is afraid of the dark until she visits a visual artist who uses light and dark to tell stories and is inspired to create her own light show; Albie has a cool new friend with a cool new toy she doesn’t want to take turns with, so a visit with best friends who have mastered sharing teach them why it’s more fun that way.
