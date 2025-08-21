A sharper brain at any age

There are plenty of ways to keep your brain healthy as you age, and with risk factors for dementia increasing over time, it’s more important than ever to flex that mental muscle. There are basics, like getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and staying physically active. However, there are also more unexpected brain boosters, such as crossword puzzles, improv classes, and even chatting with AI companions.

Research on cognitive health and memory continues to show that everyday habits can influence our brain’s longevity and resilience. But the science can be confusing, contradictory and even induce fear. We’ll navigate through the latest studies to offer practical tips for a brain-friendly lifestyle, because it’s never too early to train the brain.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll unpack the many ways to keep your mind agile and alert at any age.

Guests:

Pam Belluck, Health and science reporter for The New York Times

Dr. Daniel Monti, Founding director of the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Jefferson Health and co-author of Brain Weaver