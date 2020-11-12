Coronavirus Pandemic

A COVID-19 update as cases surge

Air Date: November 12, 2020
The White House is seen in the background as sign of the National COVID-19 Remembrance, event at The Ellipse outside of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Over the past week, the United States has blown past previous record highs for COVID-19 infections. And the surge of new case numbers is continuing throughout the country. As the holiday season approaches and temperatures drop, experts are warning that family gatherings this fall and winter could be deadly. But in the midst of these grim milestones, promising vaccine news is offering a possible glimpse at life after the pandemic. Today, DAVID RUBIN, director of PolicyLab at CHOP and professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine joins us along with ANGELA RASMUSSEN, a virologist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

