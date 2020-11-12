A COVID-19 update as cases surge

Over the past week, the United States has blown past previous record highs for COVID-19 infections. And the surge of new case numbers is continuing throughout the country. As the holiday season approaches and temperatures drop, experts are warning that family gatherings this fall and winter could be deadly. But in the midst of these grim milestones, promising vaccine news is offering a possible glimpse at life after the pandemic. Today, DAVID RUBIN, director of PolicyLab at CHOP and professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine joins us along with ANGELA RASMUSSEN, a virologist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.