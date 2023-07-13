A Cool History of Ice, The Year of Webb Telescope, Studio 2 Trivia

It’s been a year since the first images from the James Webb telescope took everyone’s breath away. We’ll talk about what the pictures and data have revealed about the cosmos, and just how much they’ve changed the field of astronomy, with Eric Jensen, professor of Astronomy at Swarthmore College.

Looking for a chill in the hot weather? We’re talking about the history of ice and our obsession with all things frozen. Author Amy Brady joins us to discuss her new book, Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks–A Cool History of a Hot Commodity.

Thursday means live trivia, plus, Tonya Pendleton recommends the best things to do this weekend.