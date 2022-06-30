A consequential Supreme Court term ends

The Supreme Court ended its tumultuous term on Thursday, releasing its final decisions, including one that limits the EPA’s ability to regulate power plant carbon emissions and could seriously hamper the government’s ability to fight climate change. And yesterday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the court, was sworn in by retiring Justice Beyer.

This session has been among the most consequential in history, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week ending the constitutional right to an abortion, but there were also significant decisions about Native American land rights, gun control, immigration and freedom of religion. The justices also announced a list of cases they will take up for next year. Among them was a controversial election law case that could influence the power states have make the rules.

This all gives us a lot of discussion today on Radio Times. We’ll dig into some of the court’s decisions, which were overshadowed by the abortion ruling, look at what Justice Jackson brings to the court and discuss the increasing criticism that the court majority is becoming too radical and out of step with America.

Guests

Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate who covers the courts and the law. @mjs_dc

Lisa Tucker, associate professor of law at Drexel University’s Kline School of Law.