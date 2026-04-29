3rd Congressional District Democratic primary debate

WHYY’s Studio 2 hosted a live debate between two of the leading Democratic candidates for the 3rd Congressional District ahead of the May 19 Pa. primary. It’s hotly contested race for the seat of retiring Rep. Dwight Evans, which covers large swaths of Philadelphia.

There are four candidates officially running to become the Democratic nominee. We used campaign finance data as our criteria to invite the three most viable candidates — State Rep. Chris Rabb, State Sen. Sharif Street, and Dr. Ala Stanford — for this event. Dr. Stanford decided to withdraw from the debate Wednesday morning. There are no Republicans running in this primary race.

State Rep. Chris Rabb and State Sen. Sharif Street joined us to debate the issues and make their cases before a live audience. We asked the candidates what they can do for Philadelphia voters in D.C. and got their views on affordability, healthcare, foreign policy, the Trump administration, the democratic party and more.

