Zoos coming out of hibernation

As the Philadelphia region gradually reopens after being shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one truth has emerged: people really want to go to the zoo.

The region’s largest and most popular zoo, the Philadelphia Zoo, has announced it will open to the public on July 9, opening to members three days before that. Advanced tickets are required — no walk-up purchases — and the number of people allowed in the zoo will be restricted to one third of its normal capacity.

Enclosed facilities, like the primate reserve and the reptile house, will be closed, as will the carousel, swan boats, and WildWorks rope attraction. Food options will be limited and guests will be allowed to bring their own food.

Other, smaller zoos in the area have already opened or are opening this week. Demand has been “overwhelming” according to Mark Shafer, of the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Del.

The Brandywine Zoo is operated by the state of Delaware as part of its park system, and is fairly small: only five acres compared to the Philadelphia Zoo’s 42 acres. But its fans are fierce. Shafer says he has seen a surge in new membership in the last couple months, and a campaign to raise $35,000 by November hit its target six months early.

“I’ve been amazed and so delighted with the passion of the community in Wilmington,” said Shafer. “It’s not just Wilmington. This is the Delaware zoo. We get people from downstate Delaware who make the trek to see the zoo.”

The Brandywine reopened in mid-June with restrictions to avoid spreading the coronavirus: tickets must be bought in advance online, and visitors are limited to 100 in the morning and 100 in the afternoon. At noon, the zoo closes for an hour for cleaning.

Anyone over age 13 is required to wear a mask. Food concessions are closed, water fountains are turned off, and only certain bathrooms are available. All indoor facilities, like the barnyard, are closed.

Even with all the restrictions, the zoo has been at capacity on the weekends. And it’s expanding. Shafer says the zoo’s forthcoming attraction, “Madagascar,” which has a lemur colony as its centerpiece, is on track to open in September.