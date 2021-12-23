Anheuser-Busch did not issue a formal response to Yuengling, but this week, Yuengling officials saw that Bud Light had scrubbed its social media accounts of the disputed posts and replaced them with ones that teased, “Get ready for what’s next.”

“We had hoped they would do the right thing, and in the spirit of the holiday season, they gave us back what belonged to us. We say thanks and happy holidays and have a Flight on us,” Capelli quipped.

Last week wasn’t the first time that Anheuser-Busch, which is owned by Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, had referred to Bud Light Next as “the next generation of beer.” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, used the phrase in a September interview on CNN.

Anheuser-Busch released a statement Wednesday touting its new light beer but did not answer questions about Yuengling’s trademark claim.

Yuengling and Anheuser-Busch have tangled before. Two years ago, the beer behemoth launched an ad campaign designating Seltzer, Pennsylvania— a real-life hamlet just a few miles from Yuengling’s historic brewery in Pottsville — as the “unofficial spokes-town” of Bud Light Seltzer.

Yuengling clapped back in a tweet: “Get off my lawn.”