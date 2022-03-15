Not all voters have been immediately susceptible to the pitch.

Sean White, 40, who was filling up his motorcycle at a Wawa down the street from Tyndale at the Sunoco, described himself as an independent voter who won’t make any decisions based on gasoline, adding that it’s “the people above the politicians who control the gas prices.”

But GOP candidates are betting that others will get on board with their narrative.

Mehmet Oz, the TV doctor running for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination, said at a recent Johnstown event that “Pennsylvania should be leading the nation in natural gas production, but Biden and the Democrats think they know better.” A primary opponent, former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick, claimed “anti-American” policies were to blame for price hikes.

In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Sen. Jake Corman referred to “Biden’s disastrous war on domestic energy” in his call for a 50% gas tax cut. Former congressman Lou Barletta has dubbed price increases “Bidenflation,” and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain said Gov. Tom Wolf’s opposition to drilling on Pa. state lands constitutes a “radical agenda” that helps keep the U.S. dependent on foreign oil.

Recent spikes in gasoline prices are closely tied with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions and American bans on importing Russian gas, oil, and coal that followed. Republicans have often noted, though, that prices were already rising before the war in Ukraine began.

Abhi Rajendran, who leads North American oil market research at energy information company Energy Intelligence, said that’s true. By his analysis, prices were bound to hit $4 a gallon with or without a war.

But Rajendran emphasized that Biden isn’t a big part of that rise.

“I would say a lot of blame falls at the feet of Wall Street for kind of over-pivoting on this energy transition theme while ignoring the short-term needs of consumption domestically and globally,” he said.

If Biden and other western politicians have any blame to share, Rajendran added, it’s that their emphasis on pivoting away from fossil fuels and toward renewables may have inspired some of Wall Street’s reluctance to invest in oil and gas projects. But mostly, he said, these gasoline price increases are driven by economic factors that are difficult for anyone to navigate.

“Because of the COVID downturn and the price crash that you had in 2020, you had two years of underinvestment on the supply side,” he said. “That started to kind of show itself even before the war, that supply was struggling to come back … compounded by the fact that demand was effectively almost back to pre-COVID levels.”