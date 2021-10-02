Yelp reviews may provide key insights into patient experiences with racism

For years, hospitals and health systems have lacked an effective way to measure patient experiences with racism on the local level.

The most widely used survey to document feedback from patients was created by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It’s called the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care. Still, experts say encounters with racism in the health care setting typically require opportunities for open-ended responses, which this survey lacks.

Dr. Jason Tong, a general surgery resident and National Clinician Scholar at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, says racial disparities are a complex phenomenon present in all domains of health care. And the difficulty in measuring interpersonal racism at the local level limits health systems’ ability to improve patient experiences within health care.

New research, however, shows that consumer reviews on public forums may yield some promise. In 2021, Tong and fellow researchers turned to Yelp and analyzed 90,786 reviews of hospitals across the country published between 2010 and 2020, to better understand how patients perceive and report racism. Of all reviews obtained, 260 explicitly cited racism in 190 hospitals spread across 33 states.