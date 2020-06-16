Worker quits after N.J. Wawa bars him from wearing BLM mask

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

___

A former worker says he quit his job after being told by a New Jersey Wawa store that he couldn’t wear a face mask in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Andre Lynch III, 20, told NBC10 he wasn’t able to attend the ongoing protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death but wanted to stand in solidarity. On Saturday, Lynch arrived at his job at the Wawa store on Rt. 38 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, wearing a black mask with the words, “Black Lives Matter,” “Say My Name” and “I Can’t Breathe.”

“About two hours into my shift, a manager calls me inside, closes the door and says, ‘With everything that’s going on right now, I need you to take the mask off,’” Lynch told NBC10.

Lynch claimed he didn’t get any complaints from customers during the two-hour span in which he wore the mask.

“The funny thing is I was given this by a customer,” he said. “So I wore it proudly.”