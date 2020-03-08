The two Montgomery County residents presumed to have coronavirus are a Worcester man and a Lower Gwynedd woman, officials said Sunday.

Valerie Arkoosh, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, was careful not to reveal any additional details about the patients in an effort to protect their privacy, although she did say the adult patients traveled to another part of the U.S. where COVID-19 has been active, and were not transmitted in the community.

Health workers are tracing anyone they may have come into contact with, Arkoosh said.

“No contacts have displayed symptoms so far,” she said. Both people have mild symptoms and are in self-isolation at their residences.

Sunday’s press conference at the Montgomery County Operations Center in Eagleville came one day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the two additional cases, bringing the total number of “presumed positive” cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania to four. The two other cases are in Delaware and Wayne Counties. After being tested in a state lab, the results are sent to the CDC for confirmation.

“Coronavirus is very contagious and we fully expect that we will see additional cases here in Montgomery County,” said Arkoosh, who noted the county has declared a disaster emergency.

New Jersey officials announced Sunday afternoon that there are two more presumed positive cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total there to six, including four cases are in Bergen County, one in Hudson County and one in Camden County.

No confirmed cases from the state of Delaware have been reported.

Local and state public health officials in Montgomery and Delaware Counties, as well as in New Jersey, have faced pressure from some residents and lawmakers to release more information about the locations of the cases.

Montgomery County officials waited to disclose the townships where the two patients live so they could brief Worcester and Lower Gwynedd leaders first, Arkoosh said Sunday.

“It is a very important balance that we protect the confidentiality and the anonymity of the individuals, who I want to stress have been completely cooperative and are following all of our guidelines in terms of self-isolation,” she said.

Delaware County still has not released information about where the woman diagnosed with COVID-19 lives, but Arkoosh said Montgomery County plans to release the townships where cases crop up as soon as they are able to confirm the details.

Arkoosh said while additional cases in Montgomery County are “inevitable,” she insisted that the risk of contracting the virus remains low because there have been no cases of community transmission.

Arkoosh reached out to employers in the county to consider offering some paid sick days to those without them to avoid a situation where employees are showing up to work ill.

“Obviously anyone who needs that paycheck to take care of their family is going to come to work because their family is going to be more important to them,” she said.

The county’s office of public health has been in touch with school superintendents across the county.

“At this point, it is a local decision to keep open or closed for different schools,” she said.

Arkoosh announced plans to sign a declaration of disaster emergency, which she said would help the county bypass red tape, making it easier to buy medical supplies and easier to activate medical responders.