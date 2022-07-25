Woman bought handguns and sold them to minors, Philadelphia DA says

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A woman has been charged with buying guns and then selling them to minors, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said one of those guns was used in a shooting.

Krista Woody, 35, was arrested on Friday.

According to the D.A.’s office, one of the minors was identified via surveillance video as the person who fired a gun in the direction of a highway in November 2021 in East Kensington.

The investigation then led them to Woody who, the D.A.’s office said, bought the gun one day before the shooting.

After she was arrested, the D.A. says Woody acknowledged that she gave guns to three minors in exchange for cash.

“The message here is simple: Don’t be stupid. Actions like this have very serious and life-changing consequences,” Krasner said in a statement.

Woody is being held on $500,000 bail.