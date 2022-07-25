Woman bought handguns and sold them to minors, Philadelphia DA says

    By
  • 6abc
    • July 25, 2022
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Assistant District Attorney Jezreel Moore hold a news conference on the arrest of a woman who allegedly sold guns to minors. (6abc)

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Assistant District Attorney Jezreel Moore hold a news conference on the arrest of a woman who allegedly sold guns to minors. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A woman has been charged with buying guns and then selling them to minors, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said one of those guns was used in a shooting.

Krista Woody, 35, was arrested on Friday.

According to the D.A.’s office, one of the minors was identified via surveillance video as the person who fired a gun in the direction of a highway in November 2021 in East Kensington.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The investigation then led them to Woody who, the D.A.’s office said, bought the gun one day before the shooting.

After she was arrested, the D.A. says Woody acknowledged that she gave guns to three minors in exchange for cash.

“The message here is simple: Don’t be stupid. Actions like this have very serious and life-changing consequences,” Krasner said in a statement.

Woody is being held on $500,000 bail.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate