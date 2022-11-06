Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies.

The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.

The legislation drew opponents from both sides of the aisle, and in adding his signature to the bill, the Democratic governor said he supported it in part because it will create jobs.

“I recognize that in order for hydrogen to play a meaningful role in reducing emissions, we must ensure that the hydrogen used is truly ‘clean’ through stringent emissions standards,” he said. “We must also commit to strong and equitable community protections to prevent impacts to already overburdened communities and to guide benefits to communities that need them.”