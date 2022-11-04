What to expect in Pennsylvania on election night

The state’s congressional delegation, which has been evenly divided in recent years, lost a seat because of redistricting. The most competitive races for the U.S. House are for seats in Scranton and Allentown, where incumbent Democratic Reps. Matt Cartwright and Susan Wild are in rematches with Republican opponents who came close to beating them two years ago, and in suburban Pittsburgh, where an open seat consists in great part of the remnants of the district held by retiring Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat.

Redistricting also made wholesale changes to the district maps in the state Legislature, where Republicans are hoping their solid majorities in both chambers will survive and keep them in control of the legislative branch.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

Election night

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

How Pennsylvania votes

Pennsylvania greatly expanded mail-in voting in late 2019, just before the pandemic hit, allowing it for nearly anyone. But county election workers can’t start to process those ballots until the morning of the election. In 2020’s presidential election, the protracted counting of an unforeseen flood of mail-in ballots stretched for four days before news organizations could call the race for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

Since then, counties have had more experience with counting mail-in ballots, they have more resources to handle the task and fewer voters are casting mail-in ballots than during the peak of the pandemic. State election officials are cautioning that it may still take a few days to complete the count, although officials in Philadelphia and in the most heavily populated counties expect to finish the bulk of the counting the following morning.

Democrats tend to do well in the big cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and have recently made gains in Philadelphia’s fast-growing suburban “collar” counties of Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester, as well as Pittsburgh’s inner-ring suburbs in Allegheny County.

Republicans have taken control in many counties outside of metropolitan Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania where white voters once backed Democrats, as well as areas outside the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh Valley — Lehigh and Northampton counties, which include Allentown and Bethlehem — have performed as a bellwether region.

Decision notes

The AP will tabulate and declare winners in 167 contested elections in Pennsylvania, including two statewide races, 17 U.S. House races and contests for the state legislature.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap.

Should a candidate declare victory or offer a concession before the AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that AP has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome. Recounts are mandatory in statewide races in which the difference between candidates is 0.5% or less of the total vote in that race.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2%. The AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren’t enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.