Wolf offers $20 million relief plan for bars and restaurants

Pennsylvania plans to offer $20 million in relief to the state’s beleaguered hospitality industry, the governor announced Thursday, days after vetoing Republican legislation that would have loosened restrictions on bars and restaurants.

The state intends to waive liquor license fees in 2021 for more than 16,000 restaurants and bars, clubs, caterers and hotels, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said.

The plan requires approval by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

“COVID continues to hurt this industry in a particularly awful way. They need our help now,” said Wolf, who made the announcement at LeMont, a venerated, upscale Pittsburgh restaurant.

Bars and restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic and the state’s efforts to contain it, with the Wolf administration imposing occupancy limits and other rules, including a prohibition on bar seating, that state health officials say are necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus.