The decision in Philadelphia outraged some Republicans in Harrisburg. Late last week, leaders in the GOP-controlled state House of Representatives sent a letter to the Philly commissioners threatening to impeach them if they didn’t back down from their decision.

In their letter — which was signed by every member of the House GOP leadership, as well as State Government Committee Chair Seth Grove — the Republicans argued that the Philly commissioners are imposing their own “personal preference” in the administration of the city’s elections.

The state constitution gives the legislature power to remove virtually any public official from office. As in Congress, a successful impeachment requires support from only a simple majority of the House, though two-thirds of the Senate must also sign off on the effort for a public official to actually be removed from office.

Republicans have long-standing majorities in both Pennsylvania chambers, but do not hold two-thirds of the Senate, making the commissioners’ removal unlikely even if the Senate were to take up the issue.

Commissioners brushed off the impeachment threat. In a statement, Deeley called it “nothing more than yet another effort to grandstand and sow doubt in the electoral process while scoring political points at Philadelphia’s expense,” and said she stood by her decision.

Philadelphia isn’t the only county that is now in conflict with the Department of State. The four suburban counties surrounding the city, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks, all voted to count undated ballots.

Officials for those counties were not immediately available for comment.

Counties are, however, pushing back against the GOP-controlled legislature for failing to advance reforms that election officials have long told them are necessary, like more time for counties to pre-canvass mail ballots — which would speed up Pennsylvania’s sluggish counting process — and an extension to the mail ballot application deadline.

The state County Commissioners Association released a statement Tuesday reminding lawmakers that those two proposals have been sitting on the agenda for months with considerable legislative support, and that lawmakers are due for their summer recess soon.

“It is time to help counties with what they need, right here and right now, to run the smooth and successful elections that our voters expect,” CCAP president and Butler County commissioner Kevin Boozel said in a statement. “We have outlined two very simple solutions … and we need the state and the General Assembly to step up to help counties, and to help our voters.”

GOP leaders have undertaken a widespread review of Pennsylvania’s election laws and potential reforms, but have appeared more inclined to include measures that would tighten voting laws — for instance, establishing earlier deadlines for voters to register to vote and apply for mail ballots.