Wolf clashes with Philly commissioners, says undated primary mail ballots shouldn’t count
After voting last week to count undated mail ballots submitted by voters in May’s primary election, Philadelphia commissioners are clashing with both Republicans, and now Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
It remains unclear if the commissioners will change course.
Tuesday morning, Deputy Department of State Secretary Jonathan Marks sent a letter to county election offices — which oversee the counting of ballots — titled “Reminder Regarding Requirement to Sign AND Date Declaration Envelopes.”
He told them that after “several news articles” had reported that some counties would accept undated ballots, DOS felt compelled to “strongly urge” those counties to change their plans.
The question over how counties should handle mail ballots where voters have omitted dates or signatures from the outer envelope came to the fore after the 2020 election, when then-President Donald Trump’s campaign and other Republicans filed a slew of lawsuits in Pennsylvania attempting to get certain flawed ballots thrown out.
The question ended up before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which issued a divided opinion. Three justices said undated mail ballots should be counted, three said they should not, and the seventh, Justice David Wecht, wrote that ballots without dates should be counted in the 2020 election, but not in the future.
Counties adjusted their mail ballot designs after that ruling, getting rid of fields on the envelope that the justices had deemed superfluous, such as addresses and printed names.
In his letter, Marks said DOS is basing its guidance to counties on that decision.
“Though we share your desire to prevent the disenfranchisement of any voter, particularly when it occurs because of a voter’s inadvertent error, we must strongly urge all counties to abide by the Court’s interpretation of this statutory requirement,” he wrote.
He added DOS does believe that counties do not need to reject ballots where the voter wrote a “‘wrong’ date” and that the date itself does not determine the eligibility of a voter.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, when Philadelphia’s three city commissioners, who oversee the city’s elections, were deliberating last month about what to do with the undated ballots, Commissioner Lisa Deeley said that “because of one justice’s opinion, the date is still on the envelope,” and added that she thinks missing dates are a “minor technicality” that should continue to be discounted, lest voters get confused by changing rules.
Philadelphia received about 1,300 ballots in the May primary without dates on their envelopes. They would be unlikely to change the results of any race.
Deeley and her fellow Democratic commissioner, Omar Sabir, voted to count the undated ballots. Al Schmidt, the sole Republican city commissioner, voted against counting them. He told the Inquirer that while he agrees with Deeley and Sabir in principle, he felt that counting the ballots was contrary to the court’s decision, and that he had “no choice” but to oppose his colleagues’ decision.
The decision in Philadelphia outraged some Republicans in Harrisburg. Late last week, leaders in the GOP-controlled state House of Representatives sent a letter to the Philly commissioners threatening to impeach them if they didn’t back down from their decision.
In their letter — which was signed by every member of the House GOP leadership, as well as State Government Committee Chair Seth Grove — the Republicans argued that the Philly commissioners are imposing their own “personal preference” in the administration of the city’s elections.
The state constitution gives the legislature power to remove virtually any public official from office. As in Congress, a successful impeachment requires support from only a simple majority of the House, though two-thirds of the Senate must also sign off on the effort for a public official to actually be removed from office.
Republicans have long-standing majorities in both Pennsylvania chambers, but do not hold two-thirds of the Senate, making the commissioners’ removal unlikely even if the Senate were to take up the issue.
Commissioners brushed off the impeachment threat. In a statement, Deeley called it “nothing more than yet another effort to grandstand and sow doubt in the electoral process while scoring political points at Philadelphia’s expense,” and said she stood by her decision.
Philadelphia isn’t the only county that is now in conflict with the Department of State. The four suburban counties surrounding the city, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks, all voted to count undated ballots.
Officials for those counties were not immediately available for comment.
Counties are, however, pushing back against the GOP-controlled legislature for failing to advance reforms that election officials have long told them are necessary, like more time for counties to pre-canvass mail ballots — which would speed up Pennsylvania’s sluggish counting process — and an extension to the mail ballot application deadline.
The state County Commissioners Association released a statement Tuesday reminding lawmakers that those two proposals have been sitting on the agenda for months with considerable legislative support, and that lawmakers are due for their summer recess soon.
“It is time to help counties with what they need, right here and right now, to run the smooth and successful elections that our voters expect,” CCAP president and Butler County commissioner Kevin Boozel said in a statement. “We have outlined two very simple solutions … and we need the state and the General Assembly to step up to help counties, and to help our voters.”
GOP leaders have undertaken a widespread review of Pennsylvania’s election laws and potential reforms, but have appeared more inclined to include measures that would tighten voting laws — for instance, establishing earlier deadlines for voters to register to vote and apply for mail ballots.
