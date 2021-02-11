Wolf administration refuses to release details after failure derails Pa. clergy sex abuse relief

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

The Wolf administration had no system in place to prevent an apparent administrative mistake like the one that derailed a statewide vote on legal recourse for survivors of decades-old sexual abuse, Spotlight PA has learned.

Last week, the Department of State, which oversees elections, disclosed that it had failed to advertise the proposal as required by law. The error prevents the question from appearing on the ballot in May.

The stunning admission devastated clergy sexual abuse survivors and others who are time-barred from bringing litigation under the statute of limitations, and led to the swift resignation of the agency’s top official, Kathy Boockvar.

But in the days that have followed, the Wolf administration has declined to provide additional details of exactly what occurred, how it happened, who else was responsible for the error, and whether any other disciplinary action or terminations had resulted.

“The Department of State did not have a formal process for managing the advertising of constitutional amendments due to their relative infrequency,” Wanda Murren, the agency’s spokesperson, told Spotlight PA.

When pressed for more information, Murren said “there was an established practice among offices to move resolutions received from the legislature,” but provided no detail.

The department did not respond to several requests for information about which offices and staffers within the department were in charge of advertising constitutional amendments, including four proposed changes that the agency properly advertised within the past year.

One source familiar with the process said that, generally, the agency’s legislative affairs staff plays a key role in tracking legislation, including proposed amendments, and informing the agency’s top lawyers and senior staff of where they stand in the legislative process.