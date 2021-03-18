Hopes dim that Pa. lawmakers will push through emergency relief for clergy abuse victims

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Prospects are dimming in the legislature to employ a rarely used, emergency tactic so voters can decide this spring whether survivors of decades-old sexual abuse should have a chance to sue the perpetrators and institutions that covered up the crimes.

The state House of Representatives left the Capitol on Wednesday without a final vote on a measure that would have resurrected the hard-fought referendum on whether to give those survivors, who are time-barred under the statute of limitations, a two-year reprieve to pursue civil litigation.

That question was initially set to be decided by voters in the May primary. But in a stunning admission last month, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration acknowledged that it had failed to take the proper administrative steps to get the referendum on the ballot, devastating survivors and their advocates who have waited years for a resolution. The mistake forced the resignation of the state’s top election official and prompted an investigation by the state’s inspector general.

In an effort to correct the problem, the House of Representatives last month said it would pursue an emergency constitutional amendment to get the referendum back on track. But in recent weeks, Republicans who control the chamber have split on whether the emergency route is appropriate or even legal, dashing hopes that it can pass in time.

To appear on the May ballot, the legislature would have to approve the emergency amendment by March 24, according to state officials.

House GOP leaders late Wednesday positioned the bill for a potential final vote next week, after Democrats publicly lambasted them for refusing to take action.

So we got some ugly stuff happening in the PA House. We were promised a vote on the Rep. Gregory and @RepRozzi bill to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. That promised has been reneged af the moment. — Mike Schlossberg (@MikeSchlossberg) March 17, 2021



A spokesperson for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) made no commitments that the measure would be brought up for a vote when the chamber returns to session Monday. When pressed by a reporter Wednesday afternoon on whether a vote will take place, Benninghoff replied, “Well, we have a lot of things on the agenda, and we are continuing to work on these.”

“They have absolutely no courage to do the right thing,” said Rep. Mark Rozzi (D., Berks), a survivor of child sexual abuse who has been at the forefront of efforts to pass the two-year reprieve. “I don’t believe these politicians deserve to be in this building.”