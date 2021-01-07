Wolf administration rebukes GOP congressmen for expected ‘no’ vote on electoral college vote certification

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar led a stinging rebuke of a number of Pennsylvania’s GOP congressmen Wednesday for their commitment to a baseless challenge to the commonwealth’s electoral college vote.

Congress is expected to certify the results of the presidential election. But more than 100 members of the U.S. House and 14 senators have planned to challenge the vote based on unproven allegations and conspiracy theories over alleged voter fraud and malfeasance that state and federal courts across the country have roundly rejected.

Wolf took a markedly more aggressive tack in addressing GOP lawmakers during a press briefing.

“They are purposely spreading disinformation,” Wolf said. “I cannot let it go unchallenged.”

Republican Congressman Scott Perry of York County explained his rationale for pursuing a delay of the commonwealth’s electoral college vote in a tweet on Tuesday, citing a Supreme Court case involving the Secretary of State that has yet to be decided, Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar.

When Members of our PA General Assembly have concerns, it’s my DUTY to have concerns, too. The PA Senate has asked Congress to DELAY cert of EC to allow for due process in pursuit of election integrity in a key case before SCOTUS — I’m obliged to concur. #ElectionIntegrity — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) January 6, 2021

These U.S. Representatives all signed onto a statement declaring they “cannot agree to support electors chosen”:

• John Joyce (Adams, Bedford, Blair)

• Fred Keller (Bedford, Centre, Clinton)

• Mike Kelly (Butler, Crawford, Erie)

• Dan Meuser (Berks, Lebanon and Luzerne counties)

• Scott Perry (Cumberland, Dauphin, York)

• Guy Reschenthaler (Western PA near Pittsburgh)

• Lloyd Smucker (Lancaster, York)

• Glenn “GT” Thompson (Armstrong, Butler, Cambria)

Only Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of the Philadelphia suburbs abstained.