With pandemic and national unrest, MLK Day of Service takes on new meaning

When Germantown resident Matthew George organized street cleanups across Philadelphia for Sunday as an MLK Day of Service event, he didn’t anticipate the country would be keeping an eye on state capitals for possible “armed protesters” falsely claiming malfeasance in the 2020 election.

“That’s unfortunate, but that gives us a chance to revitalize [Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s] mission and keep that dream alive,” said George, co-founder of I Love Thy Hood.

Since summer 2019, the program has provided block captains and other neighborhood volunteers with bright orange trash cans and garbage bags in an effort to combat the city’s litter problem. Sunday’s garbage cleanups took place in Germantown, North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, and Kensington.

Still, for some of the more than 60 volunteers spread across Chelten Avenue, one of Germantown’s commercial corridors, Sunday’s acts of service felt different — carried more weight, even — within the context of the past year.

The pandemic, which has devastated communities of color and highlighted racial disparities in everything from who has access to COVID-19 testing to which students can transition to virtual learning the fastest, informed some of the volunteering taking place. As did the summer protests for social justice and the generally aggressive response from law enforcement, compared to the rather muted response to thousands of pro-Trump insurrectionists storming through the halls of Congress.

Kimberly Robinson Calland came to the Germantown cleanup from Wyndmoor with her family. Robinson said she felt this year “awoke” something in people and moved them to action.

“Racism was still there,” she said. “Unfortunately, it kind of reared its ugly head again and they’re realizing that civil action is key, getting involved is key, service key, just getting involved to make your country, your town, your local neighborhoods a better place.”