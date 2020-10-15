From Filth to ILTH: ‘I Love Thy Hood’ Provides Community Trash Cans
On this episode of You Oughta Know, Regina takes you to her neighborhood, Germantown, to pick up trash with Matthew George, founder of I Love Thy Hood, a program that provides garbage cans to local business-owners and residents, encouraging people to keep their block beautiful. Then, Shirley speaks with Dr. Rob Walter of Brandywine Pediatrics to set the record straight about COVID-19 spreading among children. Next, Camden sets the scene for a new television show, Chase Street, now streaming online. We caught up with the show’s creator, Denny Brown, about his how story came to life. If this election season is giving you the frights, don’t miss Viva Video’s spooky movie recommendations, a collection of films mixing politics and horror. Plus, our resident beer expert, Gary Monterosso shares his favorite local fall beers: Cape May’s Oktoberfest, Abita Brewing’s Pecan Ale, Bonesaw Brewing’s Pum-Queen, and Weyerbacher’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale.