Wilmington cop indicted for alleged nude, lewd texts with teen in foster care

When Delaware child protective investigators responded to a 17-year-old foster child’s complaint of being sexually abused in December, the girl recanted her claim after Wilmington police officer Brandon Cooper was also dispatched to her home.

In a twist that stunned investigators, the girl later shared disturbing allegations about Cooper with a Division of Family Services caseworker.

Cooper, 30, is accused of sending lewd messages, photos, and videos to the girl, who was listed in his contacts as “Yougn,” a misspelling of “young one,” court records show.

Sources familiar with the investigation said it was merely a coincidence that Cooper was dispatched to interview her about the allegation against a different, unidentified man.

But the previous day, as the girl later showed investigators, Cooper allegedly sent her a video in which he wore his police uniform, told her to “look” and then aimed the camera downward as he exposed himself.

The messages continued through January 1, authorities said, with the girl sending nude photos of herself to the officer, who was “encouraging and enticing sexual acts” with the girl. Cooper even set up a liaison with the girl sometime in December, authorities said, but it did not occur because the girl was staying at her foster home and had an 11 p.m. curfew.

In one exchange, the girl said she was only 17, and Cooper responded that he knew she was a minor, authorities said. Cooper also encouraged her to keep their exchanges “secret” and that he did not “like NOBODY in my business.”

The investigation into Cooper culminated this week when a grand jury indicted him for felony sexual solicitation of a child, along with misdemeanor lewdness and official misconduct. If convicted of all three counts, Cooper faces two to 26 1/2 years in prison.

Cooper, who has been a Wilmington cop since 2016, left the force on Feb. 22, city police spokesman David Karas said Tuesday. Authorities are currently waiting for Cooper to surrender and have an initial court appearance before a magistrate, said Mat Marshall, spokesman for Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Cooper had met the girl in March 2020, when she was 15 years old, while he was on duty at Kingswood Community Center in northeast Wilmington, the indictment said.