On Market Street, the rhythm of downtown Wilmington is constant. Cyclists zip up and down the strip, cars hum past crosswalks and people weave through the sidewalks, some heading to work, others walking their dogs or heading into corner cafés and restaurants.

Amid the bustle, the city is inviting residents and visitors alike to slow down with a new self-guided audio tour highlighting history, stories and architectural gems along the corridor.

“It starts at the Queen theater and then there are about 15 different stops divided out into nine blocks, and then it takes you all the way up to the JPMorgan Chase building, which is the tallest building in Wilmington at 23 stories,” said Jennifer Boes, executive director of the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It takes about 15 minutes to do the tour, not including stops.”

The walk becomes a lens into Wilmington’s story, with older structures mingling alongside newer developments.

“The part after the Hotel Du Pont is a newer developed part of the city, and the lower part of Market Street is more the older development of Wilmington,” Boes said. “One of the modern buildings past the Hotel Du Pont was designed by I.M. Pei, and that’s on the tour, and a lot of people don’t realize that I.M. Pei is the same person that designed the pyramid at the Louvre in France.”