After nearly half a century, St. Anthony’s Italian Festival is still a Wilmington tradition, drawing thousands of people to celebrate the rich Italian culture and heritage.

The festival was born in 1975, and started out relatively small on the grounds of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. This year, the festival began Monday, June 13, and is expected to attract over 60,000 guests during its eight-day run. The festival is known as the biggest annual celebration in Wilmington.

“In the region, we are right at the top in terms of our size and our scope. We’re talking about 60,000 or more people attending,” said Anthony Albence, who is part of the festival coordinating team. “We are one of the largest Italian-American festivals, really, certainly in the region and really in the country, one of the larger ones as well.”

Like any festival, the event provides a fusion of Italian cuisine, music, art, and vendors.