Why Philly residents are mad you can’t search city property owners by name anymore

However, public officials, like outgoing Managing Director Brian Abernathy were notably targeted by demonstrators at their homes over a summer that saw widespread civil unrest.

These incidents triggered a strong response from the city, which deployed counterterrorism detectives in response to the home visits. Lamb acknowledged that the “overall temperament of events right now” had contributed to the decision.

“It wasn’t a direct line from A to B, but I guess it’s maybe put the forefront in some of our minds about access to information and public safety,” she said.

But for residents like art consultant Rebecca O’Leary, the change feels like a step backward. She said she used the tool every day to research vacant or neglected properties that were attracting illegal dumping or criminal activity to her neighborhood. She used the database to connect the dots between houses where illegal activities were occurring or hazards going unfixed.

“I started to realize that many of the homes that are not occupied in South Philly are owned by the same families,” she said. “These are people who own houses in Newtown, Marlton, Cape May. These are people that inherited them or bought them as investment properties.”

University of Arizona associate professor David Cuillier, who is president of National Freedom of Information Coalition, said the decision was unlikely to improve public safety and far more likely to impact well-intentioned people like O’Leary.

“What they’re doing is misguided and it will cause more harm than good,” he said. “We know that when you make names searchable online via property records, it doesn’t lead to more crime or burglaries. There are anecdotes of course, but they’re very rare. You don’t set policy based on anecdotes.”

Cuillier said businesses, such as lawyers or real estate interests, comprised two-thirds of public records users on average. He said the city’s change was more likely to impact these businesses, residents like O’Leary, or community groups that used the tool for similar research.

“Identifying slumlords or big property owners is important,” he said. “You deserve to know who’s in your neighborhood and who owns all the properties around town. You need that name to do that.”