How Local Government Works: A basic guide to requesting public records in Pa.

Making a request

Any legal resident of the United States can submit a request under the law. Requesters do not need to explain the reasons why they seek the information, but should keep the ask limited in subject matter, specific in scope, and within a certain time frame.

Doing some research before submitting a request can be worthwhile. The information you seek could already be publicly accessible. (If that’s the case, an agency may tell you just that.)

Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records maintains a list of all open records officers in the commonwealth. Before making a request, consider getting in touch with an officer to find out how their agency keeps records and what wording would identify what you’re looking for. Check out the Right-to-Know case law index published by the Office of Open Records to find court interpretations of how the law should work.

Agencies have to respond to your request within five business days of submission. They can grant the request, deny it, or invoke a 30-day extension to respond.

Keeping track of response time is essential, especially if an appeal becomes necessary. Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon recently explained five key elements of the appeal process.

Limitations of the law

Personal information such as Social Security numbers, privileged information such as that between an attorney and a client, and law enforcement information like ongoing criminal investigations are among the records shielded by the law.

Very rarely, requesters’ right to demand public records through the law might be limited.

David Rosner sued Buckingham Township in 2020, claiming the Bucks County municipality charged him excessive and impermissible fees as he sought approval of a stormwater management plan and building permit. He settled the lawsuit in January, and the township agreed to grant him both approvals and make other concessions.

But Rosner said Buckingham Township also demanded that he drop several Right-to-Know requests and appeals. (He had filed several requests while the legal process played out.) According to the settlement, the township required that he not submit new requests for 42 months, “unless it is for primarily a bona fide, good faith salutary reason” and “does not result in the harassment, annoyance, or unreasonable burden to [Buckingham Township].”

Rosner accepted the terms but told Spotlight PA he was frustrated that the township leveraged his rights to public information “in a legal negotiation that had nothing to do with [the Right-to-Know Law].”

Buckingham Township Manager Dana Cozza disagreed and told Spotlight PA the intent of the settlement was to “settle a multitude of lawsuits, including several appeals of Right to Know Requests.”

The condition to limit Rosner’s open records request was the result of a negotiation Rosner was a part of, Cozza added. “It is not onerous to have Mr. Rosner exercise the same good faith in making Right to Know requests, that the Township must exercise in responding to them.”

While it’s crucial to acknowledge that Rosner agreed to the condition voluntarily — and was not forced by the government — this scenario “is something to be cautious about,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, which Spotlight PA is a part of.

“If agencies begin to prohibit RTKL requests as a negotiating tool … it could discourage access for others and lead to unintended negative consequences. Obviously, that would conflict with the letter and intent of the [law],” Melewsky said.