Why NJ’s decision to vaccinate smokers has some people angry

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Cancer. Chronic kidney disease. COPD. Type 2 diabetes. These are some of the serious health conditions that qualify a person to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey today.

So is smoking cigarettes — to the dismay of many.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that anyone over 65 and those ages 16 to 64 with certain chronic medical conditions can register now for the coronavirus vaccine. The decision follows new federal recommendations to vaccinate these groups as soon as possible. Other qualifying health conditions include Down syndrome, certain heart conditions, obesity, and sickle cell disease. (Pennsylvania does not yet specify smokers in its phased approach. In Delaware, the Division of Public Health Ethics Group is reviewing the federal recommendations.)

What’s not clear about the New Jersey decision is how much a person has to smoke to qualify, or whether smoking is limited to cigarettes.

What is clear, however, is that some people strongly disagree with the decision to include smokers in the early round of vaccinations.

“This actually makes me furious! People can quit if they are willing to try, unlike people with heart or lung disease! I smoked for many years and managed to quit years ago when the info about how dangerous it is to the smoker AND others around them. This seems like a REWARD for this irresponsible behavior!” one Facebook user wrote in the comments section of a WHYY post about the decision.

She was among dozens of people who had something to say on the matter.

Many other health factors are not included in the first group of conditions eligible for the vaccine. That includes asthma.

“I’m a severe asthmatic who’s had pneumonia 3 years in a row and I can’t get it yet. How is this fair?” another Facebook commenter wrote.

These are important questions to address, said Dr. Jen Caudle, an associate professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

“I completely understand why people are trying to understand why people with certain conditions are able to get the vaccine ahead of people with other conditions. They tend to be going by CDC guidelines … they outline specific conditions we know are at increased risk of severe illness … one of the things not on that increased risk list is asthma,” Caudle said.

“The CDC does have underneath that a list of conditions that might have increased risk, asthma is on that list,” she said. “These lists are not all-inclusive or exhaustive, they don’t take into account people’s individual circumstances. But it is important to understand that, according to the CDC guidelines, smoking is listed as a condition that does increase risk for severe illness. Asthma is listed as a condition that might increase the risk for severe illness. That is a place for people to start to understand why some conditions are listed and some are not.”

Caudle said the reason smoking puts a person at risk is because it weakens the immune system, and decreases a person’s ability to fight off certain diseases.

Offering the vaccine to smokers is about life or death, said Dr. Kennedy Ganti, president-elect of the Medical Society of New Jersey, and a primary care physician.