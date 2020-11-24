White House still planning holiday parties, despite warnings

The White House has already been the site of several suspected “super-spreader” events and dozens of staff — along with the president, his wife and two of his sons — have been infected, along with a long list of campaign aides, other advisers and allies in Congress.

Grisham said the White House would be taking precautions to provide “the safest environment possible” for those who choose to attend events. That includes smaller guest lists, requiring masks, encouraging social distancing on the White House grounds and hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the State Floor.

“Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines,” she said.

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned once again on Monday of the potentially dire consequences of gathering this holiday season.

“We’re in a very difficult situation where the rate of infection, the slope of infections, are really very, very steep. So you might want to reconsider travel plans,” Fauci said in an interview with Washington Post Live. He added that indoor holiday gatherings “as innocent and wonderful as they sound” should be kept to a minimal number of people, preferably “just members of a household” and also warned of a potential “surge superimposed upon a surge” if precautions aren’t taken.

Fauci predicted the country could see “well over” 300,000 deaths by the end of the year “if we don’t we turn things around.”

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday repeatedly evaded questions about indoor holiday parties scheduled at the White House while calling other Americans’ indoor gatherings potential “super-spreader” events.

“I want the American people to know that we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus, by any measure: cases, positivity, hospitalizations, deaths,” he said on on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “So I’m asking Americans — I’m begging you — hold on just a little bit longer. Keep Thanksgiving and the celebrations small and smart this year … do it outdoors if you can, keep it small, ideally less than 10, and prepare beforehand.”

Pressed on whether he had concerns about White House holiday plans, Adams said that best practices “apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone. We want you to stay safe so we can get to a vaccine.”

Not long after, the first lady attended a small outdoor ceremony on the White House driveway to mark the arrival of the large Christmas tree that will adorn the White House Blue Room.