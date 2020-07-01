‘What we need is leadership’: Kensington councilmembers say mayor is failing community

Michael DonPailin lives and works in Kensington.

As part of his job with the area nonprofit Impact Services, he supervises street cleaning in the neighborhood.

“This is the bottom of the barrel — there’s no part of the city that looks as bad as Kensington,” he said.

The people who live in Upper Kensington, the area around Kensington and Allegheny, are among the poorest in the city. The neighborhood has the highest drug overdose rate in Philadelphia, the highest rate of unemployment, and its residents collectively report more health problems than people in any other part of the city, according to a 2019 city report on health in Philadelphia neighborhoods. According to community leaders, the coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic crisis, and the destruction seen in the neighborhood in the recent weeks, have only made the situation worse.

On Tuesday morning, community leaders, city and state representatives gathered outside of Kensington’s Esperanza Health Clinic under the elevated train to ask Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to clean up the streets, invest in better health and safety conditions for the area, and remove drug users’ encampments.

“We have a plan, we have capacity, we have civic leaders willing to work together, we have a police department that cares,” Councilmember María Quiñones-Sánchez said, visibly frustrated. “What we need is leadership.”

Quiñones-Sánchez presented what she called the fifth iteration of a plan — called “2020 Restorative Investment Plan for Kensington Residents” — that asks for neighborhood improvements, such as better lighting and cleaning of streets and alleys, as well as funding for social services, home repairs, rental and utility bill support, and access to affordable housing. It also asks for the administration to provide better access to drug treatment and a strategy that ensures the safety and quality of life of those living in the area.