From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kevin “KAYR” Robinson took in the crowded room on an evening in May, at an event hosted by Philadelphia Young Playwrights, to celebrate the release of his bestselling debut book, “Can’t Break Me: How I Shifted My Mindset and Overcame the Odds.”

The book, which is co-authored by Elijah Anderson, a professor of sociology and African American studies at Yale University, was ranked No. 87 on USA Today’s Best-selling Booklist a month after its May 12 publication.

It was a “magical experience,” Robinson later told WHYY News, to see many of his loved ones and mentors — his “board of directors,” as he refers to them — gathered together to celebrate his story of achieving financial success on Wall Street after growing up in poverty in West Philadelphia.

One of those mentors, Robinson’s high school English teacher, Dina Portnoy, introduced Robinson by touting his writing and his personal accomplishments. But his story is also about forging networks of support, she said.

“[The book is] also about the way a community around him supported him, and the ways in which he found sustenance wherever he was,” Portnoy said.

‘It’s okay to be vulnerable’

Robinson was born in Philadelphia and grew up in “deep, abject poverty,” he said. He and his siblings, mother, and stepfather “moved around constantly,” he told WHYY News during a recent interview.

“We lived in North Philadelphia in a studio apartment, and we had a hot plate, no stove,” Robinson said. “We had a bathroom sheet, no bathroom door. We had a bathtub, no shower. 15 people competing for space with rats, roaches and flies in one bed.”

Robinson said he started drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana in fourth grade. But by the time he got to eighth grade, something changed.

Robinson’s stepfather urged him to achieve more.

“‘You don’t want to be like me,’” Robinson recalled his stepfather telling him. “You don’t want to be like some of your siblings. Do you really want to live on top of each other? And you got to do homework before the lights go off, because sometimes we don’t have electricity.’”

“Because he planted the seed, I decided to water it,” Robinson continued.

In his book, Robinson said he explains how he then shifted his mindset with discipline and long-term thinking to “go from survival to structure to stability, not just financially, but mentally and emotionally.”

That mindset shift is based on what Robinson calls the “three Ds”⸺ desire, discipline and determination.

Desire was the spark to start studying and doing well in school, he said, and explore other opportunities for learning. Discipline he cultivated through connecting with people who could support him.

“I found mentors to teach me how to become disciplined, where you have routines and ways of doing things, so that when the clapping stops, you keep doing it,” he said. “When no one else is cheering you on, you keep doing it.”

And when he inevitably was met with setbacks, Robinson said that he had to tap into and strengthen his determination.

In order to build a network of support, Robinson said that he had to “realize that nobody was coming to save me, that there was no blueprint, and no one was giving me answers.”

He “had to come to the realization that it’s okay to be vulnerable,” Robinson said, and he started asking for help.

“If I don’t know what discipline is, I want someone to teach me,” he said. “If I don’t know what multiplication is, I want to get a math tutor. And so, I think that is how you get unstuck, and you may actually have to go get professional therapy, you might have to get professional therapists or a minister, or what have you, but you have to start tackling those little things.”

Anderson, who co-authored the book with Robinson, was also one of his mentors.

Robinson was just 14 years old when the pair met through a program at University of Pennsylvania, where Anderson was teaching at the time. While there, Robinson participated in community projects and visited the campus. The exposure to higher education allowed him to imagine attending college, Robinson said.

“Once you see these new environments, you just start to learn from them, and you think that anything is possible,” he said. “And so, I think that early on having mentors like that really helped me start to say, ‘You know what? I can change what I’m doing.’”

Anderson said that he met Robinson at a pivotal time for the then-teenager.

“Back on the streets, school and doing well in school didn’t get you very much, in terms of the community,” Anderson said. “A lot of young people who did that were seen as square, and KAYR at 14 was kind of betwixt and between these worlds, and he and other young men joined us.”