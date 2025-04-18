From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Curio Theatre, a small theater company in West Philadelphia, was planning to end its 2024-2025 season with “A Funeral Farce,” a comedy set in a funeral home. Previews were to begin April 30.

But real life, and death, intervened. The three founding members of Curio are coping with three cases of cancer, one of which is terminal.

The cousin of Curio’s artistic director Paul Kuhn, with whom he is very close, is in hospice care with end-stage cancer. Kuhn’s wife and managing director of Curio, Gay Carducci, has been diagnosed with endometrial cancer, for which she has begun chemotherapy. Kuhn’s sister Aetna Gallagher, an artistic associate of Curio, is tending to her husband’s cancer treatment.

All of this comes on the heels of the sudden death of Curio’s longtime publicist, Carrie Gorn.

A farce centered on death would have to wait. Curio canceled “A Funeral Farce” before it opened.

The comedy was scheduled a year ago to close out Curio’s 20th anniversary season. At that time, there were no cancer diagnoses among the creative team. Kuhn and Gallagher would have been both acting and designing: Kuhn is a set builder and Gallagher is a costume designer. Carducci was going to direct.

“There were two weeks when we were just at hospitals,” Carducci said. “We had to sit down, the three of us, and say, ‘This is ridiculous. Our family has to come first. We cannot all three do this.’”

“I immediately got in touch with our board,” she said. “They were all, like, ‘The show must not go on.”

Putting the fun in ‘Funeral’

The script is a zany send-up of confusion and incompetence in an otherwise somber circumstance. A funeral home accidentally double-books itself with funerals for the White and Whyte families, respectively. A wrong body goes to the crematorium. A bereaved man will not stop singing “Time in a Bottle” to his departed loved one. Nobody seems to be in charge.

Kuhn wrote the play almost 20 years ago with Jared Reed and debuted it in 2009 as a cross between the TV show “Six Feet Under,” about a family-run funeral home, and the British show “Fawlty Towers,” starring John Cleese as an inept hotel owner.

“It’s that kind of humor,” Carducci said. “He’s dumb. Nobody does anything right in this place, and the woman’s trying to run it all. That kind of thing.”

It was fairly well-received in 2009. Reviewers called it “jolly” and “genuinely funny” despite some heavy-handed exposition. For the 2025 revival, Kuhn trimmed the two-hour script down to 90 minutes.

Death and comedy are familiar bedfellows. The British comedy troupe Monty Python mined death for laughs in nearly every movie it ever made. “Death at a Funeral,”, treading similar ground as “A Funeral Farce” in 2007 with a plot about a funeral gone wrong, was remade in 2010.

Whatever you think of how the corpse portrayed by Terry Kiser was manipulated in 1989’s “Weekend at Bernie’s,” enough people laughed that it merited a sequel four years later. Curio Theatre previously indulged in morbid humor with its 2020 production of “The Complete Deaths,” a play that mashes up all of Shakespeare’s death scenes.