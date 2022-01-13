2 homes collapse, 4 people injured in West Deptford fire; 1 person unaccounted for

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Fire officials said one person remains unaccounted for after a fast-moving fire tore through a South Jersey neighborhood bringing down two homes.

Four people, including an infant, were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Tatum Street in West Deptford and spread to a neighboring home. Officials said the fire eventually went to three alarms.

Both homes collapsed.

As of 7 a.m., officials said the fire was not under control; however, it appeared crews got a handle on the larger flames that were shooting from the homes when the fire started.

There were reports of people trapped before firefighters arrived. It is not known at this time how many people were trapped, but fire officials told Action News that crews have not rescued anyone from the homes.

Officials said some residents self-evacuated from the burning homes.

Many neighbors told Action News an elderly couple, their adult grandson, a woman and an infant live in one of the homes that caught fire.

“I’m shaking like crazy. I’m still in shock. I really want to know what happened to the grandson and the great-grandbaby. We just don’t know anything yet. Hoping we find out something soon,” neighbor Tonya Kampmeier said.