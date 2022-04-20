Anti-LGBTQ flyers target West Chester Area School District’s book collection

West Chester Superintendent Bob Sokolowski said in an interview that there was initially some confusion as to who was actually the original source of the misinformation.

“It was brought to our attention by, I believe, a person who is the manager of an apartment complex in the area and she asked that the district not distribute these flyers — and when we reached out to her, we let her know that we’re not distributing any such fliers,” Sokolowski said.

Sokolowski, who staunchly defended the availability of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” remaining in school libraries, wants community members to know that the books are here to stay.

He said that it’s important for LGBTQ students to have books that they could be able to identify with in a school library.

“I think it’s important too that we recognize that school libraries are places where students have choices. School library [books] are not books that students are required to read as part of a specific curriculum. And I think that it’s important for us as a school district, that if we truly are being inclusive, that we’re thinking about our LGBTQ+ students and we’re offering them some texts which would help them,” Sokolowski said.

He added that he hopes that all members of the community understand how this campaign to ban books connects with the First Amendment.

“If we were ever to get into a place where we would ban books — ban books without going to committee, and without understanding fully and grabbing a consensus of understanding the value of certain texts — I think there would be a very slippery slope, in terms of banning books, and I think that that could really be an infringement on a right that we take so seriously in this country and that’s our freedom of speech,” Sokolowski said.

Nancy Wood is a parent in the district and has also seen the flyer, which was forwarded to her from several different people.

“When I saw it, I won’t say that I was surprised, because it’s very similar to some of the messaging that we’ve seen so much of on social media here locally, but also just in the national dialogue that’s happening,” Wood said. “The flyer is making it sound like it’s about protecting students in West Chester Area School District from sexually explicit content. But when you look at the flyer, that’s not what it’s about at all.”