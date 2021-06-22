The federal eviction moratorium is set to end at the end of June, but according to federal data, millions of people are behind on their rent and many worry about a deluge of people being displaced. In Chester County, officials are reminding residents that there’s help available.

Pennsylvania launched the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in mid-March, doling out $847 million across counties. Chester County received close to $35 million and has already helped about 1,000 families. That’s typically the total number of families the county helps in a year, said Pat Bokovitz, director of the Chester County Department of Community Development.

“We’re seeing the need and trying to be responsive, and a big part of that is just making sure that everyone is aware of it,” said Bokovitz.