Watch live: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

With more than 383,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United more than, and over 12,000 deaths, President Trump is continuing to ask Americans to maintain social distancing through the end of the month to help control the spread of the pandemic.

The White House scheduled its daily briefing at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The briefing comes after a day of staffing shakeups on the White House communications team, including a move back to the East Wing for Stephanie Grisham, who had been press secretary and communications director.

Trump has also demoted Glenn Fine, the head of the panel of federal watchdogs overseeing the administration’s management of the $2 trillion economic relief package. Fine will return to his position as the principal deputy inspector general at the Department of Defense.

Trump replaced Fine with Sean W. O’Donnell, the inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D.-N.Y., who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, called Trump’s move a “blatant attempt to degrade the independence of Inspectors General who serve as checks against waste, fraud, and abuse.”