Watch/Listen: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

House Democrats are expected to give their opening arguments Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The trial is in full swing after the Senate debated the resolution that will govern the trial’s procedures.

The House managers–seven Democrats who will serve as the “prosecutors” in the impeachment trial–will have 24 hours broken up over three days to present their case. The White House will then have the same amount of time to present its defense.