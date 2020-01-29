Watch/Listen: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

U.S. senators will get the first opportunity to ask questions of President Donald Trump’s attorneys and House managers on Wednesday after both sides were given three days to make their case for, and against, removing the president from office.

The impeachment trial is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

During the Senate impeachment trial, House Democrats argued Trump abused the office of the presidency by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and then obstructed Congress when it investigated his conduct.

Trump’s legal team counters that Trump was acting in the best interest of the nation and “did absolutely nothing wrong.” They further argue Democrats’ charges are too vague and do not rise to the level of impeachable offenses.

Hanging over the impeachment trial are revelations that former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a forthcoming book that Trump told him to continue withholding U.S. aid to Ukraine until the nation agreed to help with an investigation into former vice president and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump has denied Bolton’s claim, first reported by The New York Times, as “false.”

Senators will be given 16 hours over the course of two days to submit written questions for both sides. They will then vote on whether to call witnesses, which could include Bolton.