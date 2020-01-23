Watch/Listen: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

House Democrats will continue their arguments Thursday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The House managers, seven Democrats who are acting as “prosecutors” during the trial, began making their case for Trump’s removal from office on Wednesday.

Using documents, text messages and witness testimony gathered during the House impeachment inquiry, Democrats argued that Trump withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

Under Senate rules, House managers are allowed 24 hours of arguments spread out over three days. Once the House managers conclude their presentations, Trump’s lawyers will be allotted the same amount of time for their defense.