Voting victories for Democrats in Pa. might have closed the door on more election reform

But there are still logistical issues that could wreak havoc on Nov. 3 and the days that follow. Counties are anxiously waiting to see if lawmakers and Wolf will extend the amount of time elections boards have to begin “pre-canvassing” mailed ballots — that is, removing ballots from their envelopes, flattening them, and preparing them to be scanned.

Current law only allows that process to begin at 7 a.m. on Election Day. And with the Department of State expecting as many as 3 million Pennsylvanians to register to vote by mail, results could be delayed for days. That wait could have far-reaching effects across the nation, as the state will be central to deciding who wins the presidency.

The state House recently passed a bill that would allow counties to begin the process three days before the election. But the legislation — which the state Senate had indicated it would consider next week — would also ban satellite drop boxes and grant partisan poll watchers the flexibility to volunteer anywhere in the state.

Both of those provisions are poison pills for Wolf, who has vowed to veto the legislation as written.

Before the state Supreme Court rulings, there was agreement among Democrats and Republicans that the timeframe to count ballots needed to change — although by how much was up for debate.

The GOP-sponsored legislation at first allowed counties to begin the process three weeks before Election Day, the amount of time the Department of State recommended after reviewing issues that arose during the June primary.

But that provision was changed during the amendment process. Rep. Garth Everett (R., Lycoming), chair of the House State Government Committee, said there were concerns among some election officials and Republican lawmakers about issues including fraud.

“There were members who were leery of pre-canvassing in the first place and thought that 21 days allowed too much time for some sort of nefarious activity to take place,” Everett said.

But both the state and a nonpartisan, good-government group said fraud is extremely unlikely.

Wanda Murren, a spokesperson for the Department of State, said the agency has “full confidence that county election directors understand fully and take very seriously their responsibility to maintain the security of ballots,” and that state law requires ballots be stored in a secure container. And as an additional layer of protection, the department has requested lawmakers ensure authorized representatives witness the pre-canvass process.

Suzanne Almeida, interim director of the Common Cause Pennsylvania, said every election office in the state has an established chain of custody to keep track of ballots — whether the envelopes have been opened or not.

“Those are still ballots that are going to exist in the world and are going to be sitting somewhere,” she said.

Whether any change will be made now is unclear.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Wolf and the GOP have been at odds over the administration’s attempts to slow the virus’ spread, including an order that temporarily closed some businesses. Republicans have attempted to undo Wolf’s orders and curtail his executive power, only to be met by the governor’s veto pen.

Even before Thursday’s rulings, talks between Republicans and the governor on election reform appeared to have largely stalled. The GOP may try to use the legislative process to explicitly ban drop boxes and roll back other changes allowed by the state Supreme Court, but Wolf has the power to reject any bill, and it’s unlikely that Republicans could garner enough Democratic support to overturn a veto.

To make matters even more complicated, this may not be the end of the legal drama. There’s a separate federal court case brought by Trump’s campaign that can now resume.