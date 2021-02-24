Voters may never again get to choose Pa.’s lieutenant governor candidates

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing a measure that would give the state’s political parties final say over candidates for lieutenant governor, taking power away from voters.

It’s a necessary change to a process that has not always resulted in the best partnerships, Democratic and Republican lawmakers say.

The proposed constitutional amendment, introduced by Sen. Dave Argall (R., Schuylkill), would allow a gubernatorial candidate to choose their running mate after the spring primary, subject to approval from their party’s state committee.

At the moment, voters choose candidates for lieutenant governor during closed, statewide primaries. The winner appears with the pick for governor on the general election ballot as a packaged deal.

“In the past, we have seen a leadership team separate into two warring factions that spent weeks not even talking to one another,” Argall said in 2019, after his measure passed for the first time. “If we want to succeed in Pennsylvania, then our top two executive officials need to see eye-to-eye on the issues and not get distracted by petty rivalries.”

The statement was a not-so-subtle reference to the tumultuous relationship between Gov. Tom Wolf and former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

After complaints emerged that Stack and his wife were verbally abusive to their security detail and household staff, Wolf stripped the well-connected Philadelphia politician of his police protection. The “painfully distant, arranged marriage,” as The Philadelphia Inquirer described it, formally dissolved the following year when Stack lost during the primary to John Fetterman, who currently holds the position.

All but one member of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted to advance the measure Tuesday, setting it up for a full vote in the chamber as soon as Wednesday.

Because the change would require a constitutional amendment, it must pass both chambers of the legislature twice in consecutive sessions before it can go to the voters. Should the House approve the resolution this year, it could be before voters by November.

Argall said this week the change would be “a step forward in providing better teamwork between governors and lieutenant governors.” While the latter position has been criticized as being somewhat ceremonial, the office-holder presides over the Senate and chairs the Board of Pardons.