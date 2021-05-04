Vincent Hughes, Sheryl Lee Ralph-Hughes host vaccination clinics

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes and wife Sheryl Lee Ralph-Hughes are hosting five vaccination clinics throughout West Philadelphia as part of their #StopTheVirus campaign.

“This is about people’s health and well being,” Sheryl Lee Ralph-Hughes said.

The Hughes family are known to promote and encourage healthy lifestyles but more importantly, they’ve been advocates for better healthcare treatments and healthcare practices, especially as it pertains to people of color, whether it’s HIV, AIDS, cancer, or autism, and now with COVID-19.

Ralph-Hughes said she was fueled to encourage people to become vaccinated because she found that people don’t value themselves enough to take action for themselves at times.

“They want to act as if they’re not important enough to have the great things in life like great health, and great healthcare and that starts by caring for yourself,” she said.

“So now we have a situation in the United States, in Philadelphia, where we have more vaccines and people willing to take advantage of the steps needed to live a healthy, happier life. And, my God. Sometimes we think, what more needs to be done for people to realize that especially black folks realize just how important they are.”

The “May Day Challenge” vaccination clinic sites include the Bluford Charter School, High School of the Future, Spectrum Health Service, and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. The Lamberton School will a host vaccination site on May 1 and May 2 from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

“This section of the city [West Philadelphia] has high COVID rates, but low vaccine rates. So we needed to, jump right into this section, and get folks vaccinated, but also, always utilize the process of making sure that folks know that they can be bigger than themselves and be a messenger,” Hughes said.