Verizon is responding Wednesday to an issue impacting wireless voice and data service for customers across the nation, the company said.

Verizon said the outage began around noon Eastern time. It was not immediately clear how long the service will be down.

“Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly,” the company said in a statement. “We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Many customers said their phones showed “SOS” in place of network bars.

According to Downdector, thousands are reporting a service outage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.