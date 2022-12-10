Vanguard has angered climate activists for pulling out of an international initiative aimed at cutting carbon emissions. The suburban Philadelphia asset manager is one of the largest in the world, providing services to 30 million individual investors with a portfolio of $7 trillion.

The company says it made the decision to withdraw from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative to preserve independence and prevent confusion. But climate activists say the company bowed to right-wing pressure.

“It’s really short-sighted on Vanguard’s part especially if you think about the power and influence they have in the industry,” said Roberta Giordano, senior finance campaigner with the Sunrise Project. “The majority of clients actually care about climate.”

The Sunrise Project is part of the global Vanguard S.O.S. campaign aimed at pressuring the company to disinvest in fossil fuels. On Thursday, two dozen local activists led by the Earth Quaker Action Team, also part of Vanguard S.O.S, demonstrated at Vanguard headquarters in Malvern.